MrBit – is a fairly new casino (founded in 2018), which is gaining popularity very fast. This brand is a part of the Avento N.V. network, just like numerous other well-known gambling websites: Azartplay, Drift Casino, Slot Voyager. Just like any other member of the Avento network, Mister Bit operates through the sublicence from Curacao eGaming regulator (#1668/JAZ).

REGISTRATION

Since the first day of its existence, MrBit Casino is standing on the mobile-friendly concept. Its website is very comfortable to work from every possible platform: desktop, smartphones, tablets. Read more about access to MrBit Casino in this article.

Website: design and features

The URL of Mrbit’s official website is mrbit.bet. If you have any difficulties with visiting the site, then use our buttons with links on this page. Here you can always find a working URL of this casino.

The layout is pretty typical for the online casino site. As always you will find some advertisements on the main page and the lobby with games and categories. There is a drop-down menu on the left top with links to the website’s main sections. The registration button and authorization fields located on the right.

Besides the English language, the site translated into Russian, Finnish and Norwegian. Click the intuitive chat icon on the right bottom of the interface to start the live chat with a support agent. Other contacts of support:

Phone: +74994905362;

E-Mail: support@mrbit.bet.

Mobile version is provided, while apps for mobile OS are non-existent.

Slots and games

For the record, Mr. Bit is a casino on a SoftSwiss platform, so their game offer is pretty similar to other brands of that platform. The number of titles is pretty impressive. You can find here like 2000 games from more than 20 providers.

The catalog, expectedly, dominated by the Microgaming (Quickfire). There are more than 400 titles from this iGaming giants. And it’s mostly slots of course. Almost all famous releases are available in the lobby: from first Avalon to the Mega Moola ISIS with its huge progressive jackpot.

Of course, NetEnt is also there with its most popular bestselling hits: Starburst, Planet of Apes, Dead or Alive, Twin Spin and others. There are 100 items from them. Almost the same level of presence has manufactures like Play’n Go and Betsoft. Providers like Amatic, Playtech, EGT, IGT, Playson have around 50 titles. There are many interesting products in the lobby from fairly new studios like Habanero, Yggdrasil, Endorphina, Tom Horn and others.

The whole gaming assortment divided into few categories:

Tables (classic): more than 100 games, including different types of roulette, blackjack, baccarat;

Live Casino: tables with live dealers (50+ titles);

Videopoker: more than 50 tables of different disciplines: from 10s or Better to Joker Pro;

Others: bingo, scratch cards, wheel of fortune.

For faster navigation use a search feature and sorting by the provider.

Promo

The MrBit no deposit bonus is non-existent if someone wondered about it. Nonetheless, they have a no deposit type of gift as the birthday present for customers. Here is the full list of casino’s promotions:

The welcome pack, which consists from bonuses for the first three deposits: the first – 125% from deposit up to 100EUR + 50 free spins; second – 75% up to 150 euros and additional 75 FS; third – 50% bonus up to 250EUR + 125 FS;

Happy Hours – weekly reload bonus on Thursdays. Players can get 20 free spins if they deposit at least 20EUR from 15:00 to 18:00 (UTC) every Thursday;

Cashback – casino can compensate you as much as 10% of your losses. The percentage of cashback depends on a player’s status in the loyalty program;

The Loyalty Program with five levels. In short: to up your level, you have to deposit money. The higher status means that player can exchange points for cash, gets better cashback percentage, personal support manager, faster withdrawals, and personal bonuses.

Payments

MrBit Casino accepts five different currencies: Russian ruble, American dollar, euro, Norwegian krona, Thai baht. Customers also can use cryptocurrencies for both deposits and withdrawals: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash and others.

The situation with payment methods is pretty standard. VISA, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller are all available for transferring funds, as well as some additional systems like Moneta and Yandex.Money. The minimal deposit is 1 euro, withdrawal – 10. The limits for withdrawals depending on your level in the loyalty program.